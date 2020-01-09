Mansfield Town chief executive Carolyn Radford has labelled the 'gender-targeted' abuse she receives from fans as 'ridiculous'.

The 37-year-old, who runs the club alongside her husband of six years John, has been the subject of 'gold digger' accusations as a result of the 17-year age gap between the pair.

But, in an exclusive interview with The Sun, Radford described the relationship she has with club owner and partner John.

“Men are men, women are women and if you’re compatible, that’s the most important thing," she said.

“And we’re compatible. I mean, we have had twins. It’s a cliche that men take a while to grow up. He was ready to settle down. I was coming up to 30. My clock was ticking, I guess.

"Our personalities work together. I’m very driven, a perfectionist, always on the go. I like things immaculate. John is exactly the same. He’s very energetic."

“The age gap isn’t an issue at all. Our kids think mummy’s older than daddy.”

She shrugs off the abuse she receives from fans as it is, in her view, the most effective way of combating it.

“They’ll say, ‘All she cares about are her t*ts’. It’s just ridiculous. It’s gender-targeted," she added.