England and Lyon star Lucy Bronze has called Nigel Farage an 'embarrassment' following his last speech at the European Parliament yesterday.

Farage's speech was cut short after his fellow Brexit party MEP's started waving Union Jack flags.

It was Farage's last addess to the Parliament as Britain finally leaves the European Union tomorrow.

Bronze has taken to social media to comment on Farage (PA Images)

Fans seemed to agree with Bronze with one tweeting: "Was so cringy!! No wonder we are the laughing stock of Europe!"

Another person responded: "It’s like they’re back at nursery school, playing games to wind the others up.