At last Beyonce launches hotly anticipated IVY PARK x Adidas sportswear collaboration after teasing fans with raunchy pictures and video

Beyonce models the items herself (adidas.com)
By Georgie Heath
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @GeorgieHeath27
10:10am, Sat 18 Jan 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Beyonce's hotly anticipated IVY PARK x adidas collaboration is finally available to buy.

Beyonce earns her stripes in the latest track pants (adidas.com)

The collection features four types of sneaker along with bodysuits, joggers, jackets and hoodies predominantly in maroon, orange and white and all featuring the iconic adidas stripes.

Thermal items are also available (instagram: @weareIVYPARK)

Twitter users went wild as the collection dropped a number of pre-release items on Friday ahead of the official January 18 release date. 

The #IvyParkXAdidas hashtag made it onto Twitter's top 10 trending topics in the USA on the day and users were scrabbling to get their hands on the collection.

Jumpsuits are also available as part of the collection (Adidas.com)

More from Extra Time

The collection is available online and ranges from $25 for accessories to $250 for outerwear.

The white sneaker has already sold out (Instagram: @ComplexSneakers)