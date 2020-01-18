Beyonce's hotly anticipated IVY PARK x adidas collaboration is finally available to buy.

Beyonce earns her stripes in the latest track pants (adidas.com)

The collection features four types of sneaker along with bodysuits, joggers, jackets and hoodies predominantly in maroon, orange and white and all featuring the iconic adidas stripes.

Thermal items are also available (instagram: @weareIVYPARK)

Twitter users went wild as the collection dropped a number of pre-release items on Friday ahead of the official January 18 release date.

The #IvyParkXAdidas hashtag made it onto Twitter's top 10 trending topics in the USA on the day and users were scrabbling to get their hands on the collection.

Jumpsuits are also available as part of the collection (Adidas.com)

The collection is available online and ranges from $25 for accessories to $250 for outerwear.