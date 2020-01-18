At last Beyonce launches hotly anticipated IVY PARK x Adidas sportswear collaboration after teasing fans with raunchy pictures and video
10:10am, Sat 18 Jan 2020
Beyonce's hotly anticipated IVY PARK x adidas collaboration is finally available to buy.
The collection features four types of sneaker along with bodysuits, joggers, jackets and hoodies predominantly in maroon, orange and white and all featuring the iconic adidas stripes.
Twitter users went wild as the collection dropped a number of pre-release items on Friday ahead of the official January 18 release date.
The #IvyParkXAdidas hashtag made it onto Twitter's top 10 trending topics in the USA on the day and users were scrabbling to get their hands on the collection.
More from Extra Time
- Video of US footballer Alex Morgan training at six months pregnant goes viral
- Olympic champion Simone Biles surprises students at a Texas school to speak to them about the importance of a healthy lifestyle
- WWE legend Triple H makes public apology to WWE Divas Champion Paige after crude sex joke ahead of NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II
The collection is available online and ranges from $25 for accessories to $250 for outerwear.