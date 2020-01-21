History-making Slovenian hockey player Andreja Rituper sends her followers into a frenzy earning the nickname "bum queen" with saucy photos
Slovenian international hockey player Andreja Rituper has sent her followers into a spin by sharing cheeky photos of herself and likening her own backside to a Ferrari.
The 33-year-old, who, in 2014 became the first Slovenian woman to play professional hockey outside Slovenia signing for Croatian side Zrinjevac, has attracted a lot of attention with her posts.
Alongside hockey training Rituper keeps in shape by putting in the hard hours in the gym, earning her the crown "bum queen" from her followers.
She also shares multiple snaps of herself enjoying downtime at the beach.
After receiving some unwelcome comments, the blonde hockey star shared a snap with the caption: "I clearly show my bum, you don't keep your Ferrari in the garage."
Users were quick to respond, with one writing: "This is not a Ferrari...it's a Lamborghini."
Another simply added: "Bum QUEEN."
Rituper is among a select group of hockey stars to grin and bare it for their followers after a Russian ice hockey team celebrated the New Year with a revealing calendar.