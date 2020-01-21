Slovenian international hockey player Andreja Rituper has sent her followers into a spin by sharing cheeky photos of herself and likening her own backside to a Ferrari.

Andreja shows off the rewards of all that gym work (Instagram: @andrejarituper)

The 33-year-old, who, in 2014 became the first Slovenian woman to play professional hockey outside Slovenia signing for Croatian side Zrinjevac, has attracted a lot of attention with her posts.

Andreja Rituper is a star on the pitch as well as Instagram (instagram: @andrejarituper)

Alongside hockey training Rituper keeps in shape by putting in the hard hours in the gym, earning her the crown "bum queen" from her followers.

You don't keep a Ferrari in the garage, says Rituper (Instagram: @andrejaituper)

She also shares multiple snaps of herself enjoying downtime at the beach.

After receiving some unwelcome comments, the blonde hockey star shared a snap with the caption: "I clearly show my bum, you don't keep your Ferrari in the garage."

Users were quick to respond, with one writing: "This is not a Ferrari...it's a Lamborghini."

Another simply added: "Bum QUEEN."

Rituper is among a select group of hockey stars to grin and bare it for their followers after a Russian ice hockey team celebrated the New Year with a revealing calendar.