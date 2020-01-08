Ex GB Olympic hockey captain Kate Richardson-Walsh and her team-mate and wife Helen have announced the birth of their first child, Pfeiffer.

Taking to instagram, Helen, who carried the baby, uploaded a picture of the couple's hands and that of the new arrival who was born on New Year's Eve.

She wrote: "Last week @katewalsh11gb and I welcomed a new member to our team with Pfeiffer Richardson-Walsh joining us on New Year’s Eve. She is amazing in every way and we feel utterly blessed.

"Giving a big shout out to all the NHS staff that helped us on this journey, from start to finish the care has been impeccable and we can’t thank them enough."

Kate also took to social media to share the news. She uploaded the same picture and in her caption referred to the phenomenal efforts of the medical staff in ensuring both Helen and Pfeiffer were safe and healthy.

She wrote: "And then we were three! @helenrichardson8 and I are delighted to announce the arrival of Pfeiffer Richardson-Walsh. She was born on New Year’s Eve and both Helen and baby are doing well.

"Thank you to all of the NHS midwives, doctors and specialists who helped bring our little girl into the world. She has been welcomed so warmly by family and friends. We are wrapped in love. We feel incredibly blessed."

She finished the post with the rallying call: "Here’s to strong women May we know them May we be them May we raise them."