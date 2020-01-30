German middle-distance runner Alica Schmidt earned her first Olympic-related title months before the Games even open - 'the sexiest athlete in the world'.

The 21-year-old will make her first Olympic appearance in Tokyo (Instagram: @alicasmd)

The 21-year-old has already experienced success at junior level, being part of the German quartet that took silver in the 4x400m relay at the European Athletics Under-20 Championships in 2017.

Schmidt remains focused on her Olympic goals (Instagram: @alicasmd)

Alica often posts from exotic places (Instagram: @alicasmd)

She trains at the SCC in Berlin and now turns her attention to Tokyo 2020 while her fans turn theirs to her stunning Instagram photos.

The athlete has amassed over 625,000 followers and regularly posts pictures of herself.

Schmidt poses for her 625,000 followers (Instagram: @alicasmd)

Her efforts have not gone unnoticed, with Australian magazine 'Busted Coverage' crowning her the 'Sexiest Athlete in the World'.

Having already earned a deal with global sports brand Puma, who also sponsor Usain Bolt, the young blonde is also tipped to be a star on the track in Tokyo.

The German track star regularly updates her Instagram feed (Instagram: @alicasmd)

Despite being approached by Playboy, Schmidt is more focused on her career and successes on the track and has now set her sights on qualifying for a first Olympics in Tokyo.