Former Arsenal player Alex Scott has reunited with her Strictly Come Dancing partner Neil Jones to rehearse before they embark on a nationwide tour.

As Scott finished in the top seven couples in the reality show she is in the line-up for the 19-date tour across the UK. She joins actress Catherine Tyldesley, presenter Karim Zeroual, actor Kelvin Fletcher, presenter Mike Bushell, YouTuber Saffron Barker and actress Emma Barton as well as the Strictly professionals.

Scott was back in the studio with Jones to rehearse for their live performances which begin on January 16.

She posted a photo of herself in a Strictly frock with the caption: "Verified Time to get ready #teamred are back together and we can’t wait to see you on tour... let’s go @mr_njonesofficial @strictlycomedancinglive"

Jones posted: "Let's do it #teamred".

The pair sparked dating rumours during their time on Strictly, but despite being seen on nights out and at football matches together since the end of the competition in December, they insist they are just close friends.

The pair left the show after losing the dance-off to comedian Chris Ramsey and his partner Karen Hauer in the quarter-finals.

Scott, 35, told Hello in October: "I'm single but it's not like I need to find someone. I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It's not like I need to go searching for it."

Jones, 37, added at the time: "There's nothing on our minds but the show – we don't have time to think about anything else. I'm single but I haven’t even thought about dating. Coming out of a long-term relationship I'm just focusing on Strictly."