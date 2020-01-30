Former England and Arsenal defender Alex Scott has shown off her acting skills in a spoof video take on Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman.

The clip - her first TikTok video post - also features Scott's Strictly Come Dancing contestant Emma Barton.

Scott, 35, is currently taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing Tour with her partner Neil Jones.

The pair sparked dating rumours during their time on Strictly after they were seen at football matches and night outs together, but have insisted they are just friends.

Scott wrote on social media: "How are my acting skills." She also tagged Samantha Barks, who played the Julia Roberts role in the Broadway musical adaptation of the film.

Both Scott and Barton are on tour with Catherine Tyldesley, presenter Karim Zeroual, actor Kelvin Fletcher, presenter Mike Bushell and YouTuber Saffron Barker, as well as the Strictly professionals.