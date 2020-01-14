Ex Arsenal and Strictly star Alex Scott reveals she always wanted Neil Jones as her dancing partner
Strictly star and former Arsenal player Alex Scott has said she always wanted Neil Jones as her dancing partner on the reality show.
Scott was taking part in a Q&A with finalist Emma Barton when she made her confession.
She said: "I did actually think I would be partnered up with Neil. We got on, and I just kept saying, 'Neil, Neil, Neil.' And then Neil's name got called out."
More from Extra Time
- WWE NXT UK star Piper Niven overwhelmed by fans' support and reaction to Bell's palsy diagnosis as she returns to TakeOver competition after just a month
- Andy Murray teases mum Judy over Instagram blunder saying he didn't want people to think she was 'a mad old lady'
- Tennis star Coco Gauff skywalks in Auckland and mimics semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova's pose
Dating rumours have plagued the pair since they left the show in the quarter-finals, as they have been seen on nights out and attended football matches together.
Scott has denied the rumours and told Hello last year: "I'm single but it's not like I need to find someone. I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It's not like I need to go searching for it."
The duo are about to embark on a 19-date strictly tour around the UK.