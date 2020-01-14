Ex Arsenal and Strictly star Alex Scott reveals she always wanted Neil Jones as her dancing partner

Former Arsenal star Alex Scott reveals she always wanted to be partnered with Neil Jones on Strictly (PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
15:32pm, Tue 14 Jan 2020
Strictly star and former Arsenal player Alex Scott has said she always wanted Neil Jones as her dancing partner on the reality show.

Scott was taking part in a Q&A with finalist Emma Barton when she made her confession.

She said: "I did actually think I would be partnered up with Neil. We got on, and I just kept saying, 'Neil, Neil, Neil.' And then Neil's name got called out."

Dating rumours have plagued the pair since they left the show in the quarter-finals, as they have been seen on nights out and attended football matches together.

Scott has denied the rumours and told Hello last year: "I'm single but it's not like I need to find someone. I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It's not like I need to go searching for it."

The duo are about to embark on a 19-date strictly tour around the UK.