Strictly star and former Arsenal player Alex Scott has said she always wanted Neil Jones as her dancing partner on the reality show.

Scott was taking part in a Q&A with finalist Emma Barton when she made her confession.

She said: "I did actually think I would be partnered up with Neil. We got on, and I just kept saying, 'Neil, Neil, Neil.' And then Neil's name got called out."

Dating rumours have plagued the pair since they left the show in the quarter-finals, as they have been seen on nights out and attended football matches together.

Scott has denied the rumours and told Hello last year: "I'm single but it's not like I need to find someone. I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It's not like I need to go searching for it."