Author Chelsea Clinton has revealed the latest volume of her 'She Persisted' book series will focus on the USA's top Olympic athletes.

The book will explore the achievements of successful female athletes, including Grand Slam winners Serena and Venus Williams, former 276-capped soccer player Mia Hamm, 19-time world gymnastic champion Simone Biles and former figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi.

Clinton's New York Times best-selling series started with the first 'She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World' which was released in 2017.

A year later she released 'She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History.'

She has now followed up with a third called 'She Persisted Around the World: American Olympians Who Changed the Game.'

Chelsea Clinton's new book will be released on May 19 this year (PA Images)

Other athletes named in the book include golfer Margaret Abbott, who was the first woman to win an Olympic gold in 1990 and swimmer Gertrude Ederle who was the first woman to swim across the English Channel.

Clinton, the only child of Bill and Hillary Clinton, told Marie Claire: "I have been overwhelmed by the response to the She Persisted series which celebrates strong women who have persevered, against the odds, to make a difference for themselves and our world.