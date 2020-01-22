Chelsea Clinton reveals new children's book featuring US sporting superstars Serena and Venus Williams, Mia Hamm and Simone Biles

Author Chelsea Clinton, with her mother Hillary, has a new book on women sports stars coming out in May (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
13:29pm, Wed 22 Jan 2020
Author Chelsea Clinton has revealed the latest volume of her 'She Persisted' book series will focus on the USA's top Olympic athletes.

The book will explore the achievements of successful female athletes, including Grand Slam winners Serena and Venus Williams, former 276-capped soccer player Mia Hamm, 19-time world gymnastic champion Simone Biles and former figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi. 

Clinton's New York Times best-selling series started with the first 'She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World' which was released in 2017. 

A year later she released 'She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History.'

She has now followed up with a third called 'She Persisted Around the World: American Olympians Who Changed the Game.'

Chelsea Clinton's new book will be released on May 19 this year (PA Images)

Other athletes named in the book include golfer Margaret Abbott, who was the first woman to win an Olympic gold in 1990 and swimmer Gertrude Ederle who was the first woman to swim across the English Channel. 

Clinton, the only child of  Bill and Hillary Clinton, told Marie Claire: "I have been overwhelmed by the response to the She Persisted series which celebrates strong women who have persevered, against the odds, to make a difference for themselves and our world.

"And my hope is that this book will similarly inspire and empower young readers —girls and boys alike — to dream big and know that with imagination and persistence, they too can change a sport, community, country, and our world for the better."