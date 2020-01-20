Caroline Wozniacki's husband and former NBA star David Lee reveals a sweet secret about the tennis ace

Caroline Wozniacki's husband David Lee reveals the tennis ace has a sweet tooth (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
12:15pm, Mon 20 Jan 2020
Caroline Wozniacki's husband, former NBA player David Lee, has revealed a sweet secret about the Danish tennis star.

Wozniacki, who is currently competing at the Australian Open where she saw off Kristie Ahn in the first-round in straight sets 6-1, 6-3, apparently munches a bag of candy every day. 

The pair have been together since 2017 and married in the summer last year. Lee said: "I think something people would be surprised about is that she is in such great shape and one of her strengths throughout her career is outlasting her opponents. 

"In those three set matches I think she is as good as anybody but the biggest thing she has is she loves to eat candy.

"And so out of all the things that she does discipline wise, and she's as disciplined as anyone on tour, I think she eats about a bag of candy a day. I say to her all the time 'I wish I could eat this candy and look like you look and perform like you do'.

"So I think that's a fact that the people closest to her know that other people may not."