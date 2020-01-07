British No 1 tennis player Johanna Konta joins star-studded line-up for Great British Bake Off in aid of Stand Up For Cancer
Britain's Johanna Konta is swapping the racket for the whisk as she joins the line-up for the 2020 version of Great British Bake Off in aid of Stand Up for Cancer.
And the 28-year-old will be hoping to serve up dishes worthy of earning her the coveted Star Baker apron.
Konta will be one of 20 celebrities taking part in the five episode-series, including actor Richard Dreyfuss, singer James Blunt and TV presenters Alex Jones and Carol Vorderman.
Four celebrities will battle it out in each episode across three challenges - the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper.
As ever, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be there to judge while Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will be on hand to provide a comedic element to the fundraising event.
The full list of celebrities are: Carol Vorderman (TV presenter); Kelly Brook (model and TV presenter); Scarlett Moffatt (TV personality); James Blunt (singer); Richard Dreyfuss (Oscar-winning actor); Tan France (fashion designer and Queer Eye presenter); Louis Theroux (documentary maker); Alex Jones (The One Show presenter); Rob Rinder (TV personality); Mo Gilligan (comedian); Russell Howard (comedian); Joel Dommett (comedian); Jenny Eclair (author); Alison Hammond (This Morning host); Ovie Soko (Love Island star); Patsy Palmer (EastEnders actor); Joe Sugg (Youtube and Strictly star); James Buckley (The Inbetweeners' actor); Caroline Quentin (actor)