Gold medal winning paralympian Libby Clegg stunned viewers and reduced ice dancing royalty Christopher Dean, to tears with her first performance on the new series of Dancing on Ice.

The 29-year-old, who is registered as blind, topped the leaderboard after the first show with a combined score of 28 out of a possible 40.

Dressed as a cheerleader, the champion runner and professional partner Mark Hanrety put on a phenomenal performance to Jackie Wilson's 'Reet Petite.'

Following the routine, ice skating legend Dean choked up saying: "I have a lump in my throat. I hope in your mind's eye you see what we see."

Dean's Olympic champion partner, Jayne Torvill, was on hand to comfort him and offered her own praise describing the performance as 'wonderful'.

Clegg was cheered on by fiancé Dan, to whom she got engaged in 2017, along with their nine-month-old son Edward.

This is not the first leaderboard the champion Paralympian has topped, claiming two golds at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in the T11 100m and T11 200m to add to the silvers she won in the T12 100m at Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012.