Beyonce has flagged up this weekend's launch of her new IVY PARK x adidas sportswear collaboration by posting more revealing photos on Instagram.

The pictures of the 38-year-old show her wearing a leotard with a single IVY PARK sneaker hanging from her back pack, while the second shows off her waist-length braids, sporting the brand's logo.

Beyonce poses with the latest IVY PARK sneaker (Instagram: @beyonce)

The pictures were accompanied by the caption: "adidas x IVY PARK January 18" ahead of the release.

Beyonce launched the brand in 2016 and named it after daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who is now eight-years-old.