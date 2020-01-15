Beyonce promotes her IVY Park x adidas shoe collection in revealing photoshoot ahead of weekend launch

Beyonce poses in the latest collection (Instagram: @Beyonce)
By Georgie Heath
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @GeorgieHeath27
20:14pm, Wed 15 Jan 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Beyonce has flagged up this weekend's launch of her new IVY PARK x adidas sportswear collaboration by posting more revealing photos on Instagram.

The pictures of the 38-year-old show her wearing a leotard with a single IVY PARK sneaker hanging from her back pack, while the second shows off her waist-length braids, sporting the brand's logo. 

Beyonce poses with the latest IVY PARK sneaker (Instagram: @beyonce)

The pictures were accompanied by the caption: "adidas x IVY PARK January 18" ahead of the release.

More from Extra Time

Beyonce launched the brand in 2016 and named it after daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who is now eight-years-old.

The global star uploaded another picture of her branded braids (Instagram: @Beyonce)