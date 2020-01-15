Beyonce promotes her IVY Park x adidas shoe collection in revealing photoshoot ahead of weekend launch
20:14pm, Wed 15 Jan 2020
Beyonce has flagged up this weekend's launch of her new IVY PARK x adidas sportswear collaboration by posting more revealing photos on Instagram.
The pictures of the 38-year-old show her wearing a leotard with a single IVY PARK sneaker hanging from her back pack, while the second shows off her waist-length braids, sporting the brand's logo.
The pictures were accompanied by the caption: "adidas x IVY PARK January 18" ahead of the release.
Beyonce launched the brand in 2016 and named it after daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who is now eight-years-old.