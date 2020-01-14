Tennis star Andy Murray has teased his mum on social media about a blunder she made on Instagram.

Judy Murray uploaded a photo of mandarins spelling out 'hello' but cropped out the letters 'h' and 'o' making a nonsense of her caption: 'How to say HELLO in Mandarin.'

Andy was quick to comment on the photo to explain to his mum why the joke had not worked. He wrote: "Hi mum... you’ve done it again. Instagram is a visual platform so if you post a picture with half the content cut out it doesn’t work..", adding, "I wouldn’t want people to think you’re a mad old lady"

It prompted Judy to re-upload the photo, this time without cropping out any letters.