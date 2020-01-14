Andy Murray teases mum Judy over Instagram blunder saying he didn't want people to think she was 'a mad old lady'
Tennis star Andy Murray has teased his mum on social media about a blunder she made on Instagram.
Judy Murray uploaded a photo of mandarins spelling out 'hello' but cropped out the letters 'h' and 'o' making a nonsense of her caption: 'How to say HELLO in Mandarin.'
Andy was quick to comment on the photo to explain to his mum why the joke had not worked. He wrote: "Hi mum... you’ve done it again. Instagram is a visual platform so if you post a picture with half the content cut out it doesn’t work..", adding, "I wouldn’t want people to think you’re a mad old lady"
It prompted Judy to re-upload the photo, this time without cropping out any letters.
She captioned the new post: "Ok. So I post part pictures regularly. This is especially for my younger son who always points out my shortcomings. How to say HELLO in Mandarin."