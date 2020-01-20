American fitness model and former WWE star Eva Marie slams Qantas airline for "gender discrimination" after being barred from business lounge for wearing active wear

Eva Marie left WWE in 2017 and is now a fitness model (Instagram: @natalieevamarie)
By Georgie Heath
17:57pm, Mon 20 Jan 2020
Former WWE star turned fitness model Eva Marie has accused Qantas airlines of "gender discrimination" after they denied her entry to their business lounge because of her attire.

The American fitness model, real name Natalie Marie Coyle, claims she was refused entry to the lounge at Melbourne airport because she was wearing active wear, although her husband was permitted through in shorts and a t-shirt.

Taking to Instagram, the model, who left WWE in 2017, vented her frustration writing: "In 2020 @qantas airlines Melbourne won't allow a woman holding a business class ticket to enter their business class lounge in active wear. 

"My business IS fitness and an active lifestyle. Qantas prefers their women in a dress. #genderdiscrimination #qantas"

She followed this up with a photo of herself in her active wear alongside a picture of husband, Jonathan Coyle, who was allowed to enter in shorts and a T-shirt.

Accompanying the second image she wrote: "Clarification: This is NOT a dresscode issue. I support a businesses [sic] right to enforce equitable dresscode standards.

"However, My husband was allowed in no problem wearing this. While I was kicked out wearing this.

"My issue is that standards should be equitably enforced."

Her followers remain divided over the issue with some supporters agreeing with her. One user wrote: "wow… that’s disgusting. Fair enough at having a dress code, but it should at least be equal.”

Others were not as supportive with one adding: "Your bottoms are skin tight as in tights, his is loose fitting and can pass as casual wear. You're not going to the bloody gym, you're going into business class and it's lounge. BTW, it was a woman that said your clothing was inappropriate, not a man!"

Qantas have not yet responded to the claim.