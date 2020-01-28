Adidas have released a poignant 'Believe in Yourself' video to celebrate Caroline Wozniacki's tennis career following her retirement after the Australian Open.

She made an emotional third round exit at the tournament as she was defeated by Ons Jabeur 7-5, 6-3, 7-5.

She announced her retirement in December after she confirmed that she wanted to focus on other aspects of her life away from the court.

After her Australian Open goodbye she wrote on Twitter: "Wow what a ride it’s been! From a little girl with a big dream, to this moment, standing on the court today living out my tennis dream one last time, in front of the world.

"It has been everything I could ever have hoped for! The farewell I got today was absolutely incredible!"

Despite Wozniacki leaving the game, she is set to play an exhibition match with long-time friend and multi Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.