The ECB are planning testosterone tests for transgender women who wish to play in new cricket tournament The Hundred.

After reviewing their transgender policy last year, the governing body have decided to adopt the same approach as Australia and the ICC, who already conduct testosterone tests on athletes.

The plan is not expected to affect the first edition of the competition as no transgender women have been selected by any of the eight teams.

However, the provisions are being looked at by the ECB because they want to have the correct procedures moving forward if the issue arises.

Last year, Kent named Maxine Blythin as their player of the season. The transgender cricketer says she was born with a condition that meant she has the same testosterone levels as women.

Current rules dictate that a woman playing in domestic cricket is eligible regardless of testosterone levels as it comes down to their own self-identity.

And while recreational and county level women's cricket would not be affected by the new rules, the ECB are looking to introduce their new laws to protect the elite level, which includes The Hundred.

The levels transgender athletes will be told they have to adhere to are reportedly set to mirror those outlined by the ICC.

They state that a player must demonstrate a concentration of testosterone in serum less than five nanomoles per litre continuously for 12 months or more.

A woman's general level of nmol per litre is between 0.5 and 2.5, while a man's is between 10 and 35.