Lewes Women FC continue their fight against FA Cup pay gap with customised T-shirts at fourth-round tie against Billericay Town
8:59am, Mon 27 Jan 2020
Championship side Lewes are demanding the FA "address the pay gap" between the men's and women's FA Cup and were selling T-shirts at their fourth round match tie against Billericay this weekend to highlight the issue.
The shirt had the words 'FA CUP 2019-20 fourth round' on it with the image of a man alongside £180,000 and an image of a woman with £2,000.
T shirts were also worn by players while they warmed up before their 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over Billericay Town after the game finished 1-1 at full time.