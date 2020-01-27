Lewes Women FC continue their fight against FA Cup pay gap with customised T-shirts at fourth-round tie against Billericay Town

Lewes FC Women donned special T-shirts as they made their way out to warm up (Twitter: @LewesFCWomen)
By Georgie Heath
8:59am, Mon 27 Jan 2020
Championship side Lewes are demanding the FA "address the pay gap" between the men's and women's FA Cup and were selling T-shirts at their fourth round match tie against Billericay this weekend to highlight the issue.

The shirt had the words 'FA CUP 2019-20 fourth round' on it with the image of a man alongside £180,000 and an image of a woman with £2,000.

T shirts were also worn by players while they warmed up before their 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over Billericay Town after the game finished 1-1 at full time.