Southampton FC Women to make history in first game at St Mary's Stadium facing Coventry United Ladies as part of FA Cup weekend double-header with the men

History will be made at St. Mary's for the first time (James Bridle for southamoptonfc.com)
By Georgie Heath
9:48am, Sun 19 Jan 2020
For the first time in the history of the club, Southampton FC Women will play at St Mary's Stadium. 

Marieanne Spacey-Cale's division one side will be playing their fourth round FA Cup tie against FA Women's Championship side Coventry United Ladies, having beaten West Bromwich Albion 3-1 in the third round.

Kick-off for the landmark game at St Mary's will take place at 1pm on January 26, the day after the men's team host Tottenham in their fourth round Emirates FA Cup tie.

As part of the double-header weekend celebration, fans can obtain tickets for the women's game free of charge through the Southampton FC website.