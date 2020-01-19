Southampton FC Women to make history in first game at St Mary's Stadium facing Coventry United Ladies as part of FA Cup weekend double-header with the men
9:48am, Sun 19 Jan 2020
For the first time in the history of the club, Southampton FC Women will play at St Mary's Stadium.
Marieanne Spacey-Cale's division one side will be playing their fourth round FA Cup tie against FA Women's Championship side Coventry United Ladies, having beaten West Bromwich Albion 3-1 in the third round.
More from Equality
- Golf club registers gender equality breakthrough as men and women compete in same elite amateur tournament
- Fairytale continues for Queen of the Palace Fallon Sherrock as she secures place on all 2020 PDC World Series of Darts events
- Australian football review confirms no "lesbian mafia" in operation in women's football despite accusations from ex-coach Alen Stajcic
Kick-off for the landmark game at St Mary's will take place at 1pm on January 26, the day after the men's team host Tottenham in their fourth round Emirates FA Cup tie.
As part of the double-header weekend celebration, fans can obtain tickets for the women's game free of charge through the Southampton FC website.