For the first time in the history of the club, Southampton FC Women will play at St Mary's Stadium.

Marieanne Spacey-Cale's division one side will be playing their fourth round FA Cup tie against FA Women's Championship side Coventry United Ladies, having beaten West Bromwich Albion 3-1 in the third round.

Kick-off for the landmark game at St Mary's will take place at 1pm on January 26, the day after the men's team host Tottenham in their fourth round Emirates FA Cup tie.