Triathete Claire Danson, sister of Great Britain hockey player Alex Danson, has revealed that she completed her first solo 5km wheelchair event at the weekend only four and a half months after her life-changing accident.

The 30-34 age group European triathlon champion was left paralysed after a collision with a tractor while out riding her bike last year, suffering punctured lungs, broken fingers, wrists, arms and shoulder, and compete severing of her spinal cord at T9.

While the breaks have healed, Danson is permanently paralysed from the belly-button down but took to Instagram to share her delight at pushing herself solo around a 5km race.

"What. A. Day," wrote Danson, "yesterday was a massive milestone for me.

"To push myself solo around a whole 5km only 4.5 months after my accident is something that I am incredibly pleased with."

She was accompanied by family and friends including sister Alex, who has recently returned to the GB hockey set-up following her own head injury that kept her from playing.

Claire continued by thanking all her supporters including other competitors and finished with a look to the future saying: "So what's next?

"If I can source a better chair then a 10km for sure. Otherwise I'll be going for a faster 5km. I'll keep you updated.