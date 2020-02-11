Britain's Katherine Legge is set to head up the first all-female crew in the European Le Mans Series and could race in the iconic Le Mans 24 Hours event.

The 39-year-old will lead a trio of herself, 26-year-old Colombian Tatiana Calderon and Germany's 19-year-old Sophia Floersch, racing under the 'Richard Mille Racing' banner and supported by the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission.

The newly introduced team was created by chair of the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) Endurance Commission Richard Mille and the three women underwent rigorous testing to earn their seats.

Not only will this be a first Le Mans appearance for all three ladies, but it would be the first time an all-female outfit was fielded in the "Le Mans Prototype 2" (LMP2) class.

This class is reserved for private teams independent of suppliers and/or constructors. The cars in this series are capped at €483,000 and have a similar structure to those in LMP1 (a carbon monocoque chassis).

FIA's commissioner for women in motorsport Michèle Mouton was thrilled with the news and admitted it has been an uphill struggle to help women reach the top level.

She said: "For the last 10 years or so, we have worked hard to promote women in our sport, trying to open the door so women can have an equal opportunity to show they have the talent to compete at the highest levels."

The team will compete throughout the entirety of the 2020/21 championship season and have already requested an invitation to partake at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Meet the team:

CAPTAIN: Katherine Legge (39) - Great Britain - Legge boasts an impressive 20 years at the top of the sport, driving prototypes for the like of F1 and GT. She is also an ex-IndyCar ad DTM driver and is a prolific racer in the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Her knowledge and experience will be of vital importance as her teammates embark on their first full season.

Britain's Legge is set to become a pioneer for women in motorsport (Twitter: AutoweekUSA)

Tatiana Calderón (26) - Colombia - Calderón is currently a test driver for Alfa Roméo-Sauber and is the highest-ranked female driver in single seaters. She has her sights set on a future in Formula 1 and will be using the experience to further her dream. The Colombian is also entered in this year's Japanese Super Formula Championship.

Related videos

Calderón will bring some serious pace to the outfit (Twitter: @alfaromeoracing)

Sophia Floersch (19) - Germany- The young German began her racing career in karts back in 2005 and became the youngest driver and first female in the SAKC Championship, the ADAC German Championship and the European Championship Easykart. Since then, she has advanced through Formula 4 and in 2019 was selected to join Formula 3 team HWA.